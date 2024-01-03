Senate's Ciuca sends condolences to Japan earthquake victims' families

Senate President Nicolae Ciuca, leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL), sent condolences on Tuesday to the victims of the earthquake in Japan, saying that Romania stands by its people.

"It was with deep sadness that we learned of the tragic loss of life following the earthquake in Japan. We convey our sincere condolences to the families of those who have perished. In these difficult moments, Romania is in solidarity with our friends in Japan, with whom we share our grief and to whom we send our full support," wrote the President of the Senate on his X page (formerly Twitter).

The 7.6-magnitude earthquake that struck central Japan on Monday killed 48 people, according to a provisional toll from local authorities. "The total death toll has reached 48," an official from the authorities in Ishikawa prefecture, the epicentre of the disaster, told AFP on Tuesday.

Japan is racing against time Tuesday to find survivors of the earthquake that devastated the Noto Peninsula.