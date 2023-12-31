Senate's Ciuca: We have duty to turn new year into starting point for future of development

We are, together, facing a new stage, a new year, which we have the duty to transform into a starting point for a future of development, the president of the Senate, Nicolae Ciuca declared on Sunday.

"Together, we are facing a new stage, a new year, which we have the duty to transform into a starting point for a future of development. A future in which the love of country and a deep respect for history and our traditions, for democracy and for European values and in which everything we do is with our children and the new generations in mind. We have the duty to leave them a better, more developed and safer Romania. I wish you a full new year of achievements and joys. May you have health and peace, with your families and all your loved ones. Happy New Year!", Ciuca wrote on Facebook.