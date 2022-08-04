Senate's Gorghiu, U.S.'s Muniz address Romania-USA strategic partnership, visas, eastern flank security

The acting president of the Senate, Alina Gorghiu, received on Thursday the Chargé d'Affaires ad-interim of the United States of America in Romania, David Muniz, during a courtesy visit, the Romanian dignitary showing the special meanings of the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership between the two countries, emphasizing the openness and determination of the Romanian side to undertake all the necessary efforts to strengthen and deepen the Romanian-American relationship in all spheres of activity and fields of cooperation.

On this occasion, the acting president of the Senate welcomed the nomination of a new U.S. Ambassador to Romania, Kathleen Kavalec, according to a statement from the Senate.

Alina Gorghiu thanked the U.S. side for the announcement of the US President, Joe Biden, to supplement the troops in Romania by deploying a Brigade-level Combat Command, thus ensuring the consolidation of Romania's security and the security of the entire Eastern Flank of the Alliance.

During the dialogue, the Romanian official stressed that Romania's inclusion in the Visa Waiver Programme remains a priority on the bilateral agenda, with a special importance for Romanian citizens, while reconfirming Romania's status as a strategic partner of the U.S. In this regard, she advocated the need to continue and intensify the cooperation of the U.S. Embassy in Bucharest with the Government of Romania in joint efforts to reduce the visa refusal rate, allowing for concrete progress in the inclusion of our country in the Visa Waiver Programme.

The U.S. official expressed his appreciation for the support provided by the Romanian authorities to Ukrainian refugees, as well as for the measures regarding their free access to the health and education system, and their integration into the Romanian labour market.

Another topic concerned the legislative priorities of the Romanian Senate in the soon-to-begin session, among them being the laws of justice, education, national security, as well as the law on whistleblowers according to the EU Directive provisions.

The dialogue also highlighted the importance of gender equality at the political decision-making level, as well as the need to adopt measures to increase women's participation in the political exercise. In this respect, the discussions focused on the state of the legislative initiative on the introduction of a minimum quota for the representation of women and men in Parliament.

In closing, they agreed that strong cooperation between Romania and the U.S. will bring tangible benefits to the two economies and will play a crucial role in strengthening transatlantic strategic resilience in order to combat the Russian Federation's attempts to instrument the energy and food crisis in order to support its "own aggressive and expansionist policies".AGERPRES