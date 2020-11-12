Senate's Standing Bureau to convene at USR's request

The Senate's Standing Bureau of the Senate will convene today at noon after the Save Romania Union (USR) filed a request for a plenary sitting to pass a citizens' initiative barring public office to convicts, according to AGERPRES.

USR Senate floor leader Radu Mihail, who submitted the request to convene the Standing Bureau, explained to AGERPRES that this initiative must be the only item on the agenda of the plenary session, in order not to be distracted by other issues."

"Now is the time when the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the National Liberal Party (PNL) will be able to prove that they are really interested in 'No Convicts' being unblocked for December 6, by participating in the Standing Bureau's meeting and the plenary session," according to a USR statement.

USR requested a telephone vote on "No Convicts" initiative, which needs 90 ayes to pass.

An in-person plenary session of the Senate on Wednesday, which agenda included the initiative, did not take place due to lack of a quorum.