Servicemen with Multinational Brigade South-East join blood donation campaign for injured Ukrainian servicemen

The servicemen with the Multinational Brigade South-East in Craiova are joining the blood donation campaign conducted by the Ministry of National Defence and the Health Ministry for injured Ukrainian servicemen which arrive in military and civilian hospitals in Romania.

According to a release of the Multinational Brigade South-East, the first action of this kind will take place on Thursday, at the Regional Center for Blood Transfusions in Craiova, Agerpres.ro informs.

The blood donation campaign of the Romanian servicemen is part of Romania's support plan for Ukraine.

"The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, has participated, on Monday, February 28, in the extraordinary meeting of Defence minister of European Union member-states, in videoconference format. The discussions of the reunion regarded the situation in Ukraine, following the unjustified and unprovoked attack of Russian on an independent and sovereign state, an unprecedented provocation on the European security architecture. The Ministers of Defence debated on the urgent needs, in view of coordinating assistance granted to Ukraine by the member-states. Regarding the support of Romania for Ukraine, the Minister of National Defence highlighted the decision of the Government regarding the donation of munitions, fuel, military protective gear, but also food, water and health materials, which are added to the contributions sent previously, as a response to Ukraine's request, through the European Civil Protection Mechanism. Furthermore, the Minister of Defence mentioned the decision that regards ensuring medical treatment for wounded Ukrainian servicemen in military and civilian hospitals in Romania, as well as the blood donation campaign started for them. At the same time, the Romanian official appreciated the mobilization of the civil society in support of Ukrainian refugees," informed, on Monday, the Ministry of National Defence, in a press release.