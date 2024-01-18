Seven Romanian pilots train at F-16 Centre in Fetesti, first flight takes place on Monday (MApN)

The first flight of a Romanian pilot trained at the European F-16 Training Center (EFTC), with an F-16 aircraft provided by the Royal Netherlands Air Force, took place on Monday, together with an instructor at Lockheed Martin, the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) said.

Currently, the source said, seven Romanian pilots are undergoing theoretical and practical training at the European Training Centre, but also at the F-16 simulator belonging to the Romanian Air Force and will continue training until they reach the "Ready For Mission" level.

For the time being, Romanian pilots are the only ones training at the European F-16 Training Centre, the MApN said.

The centre is an international hub for training F-16 pilots and facilitates increased interoperability between allies.

It contributes to creating common operational standards and strengthening the North Atlantic Alliance's ability to meet the complex challenges in the Black Sea region and Eastern Europe.

According to the cooperation agreement, the Romanian Ministry of Defence will make available the 86th Air Base Lieutenant Aviator Gheorghe Mociornita in Fetesti,

training facilities and support of the host nation, the Royal Netherlands Air Force will provide F-16 aircraft and Lockheed Martin will provide instructors and maintenance.