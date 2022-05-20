Several persons with disabilities from Ukraine participate in Job Exchange in Botosani

Several Ukrainian citizens who participated in the General Job Exchange held in Botosani on Friday were selected by employers to participate in work tests, said the director of the County Agency for Employment (AJOFM), Anca Apavaloaie.

According to the same source, the refugees from Ukraine have disabilities, belonging to the category of deaf-mutes.

"The Ukrainian citizens have the same rights in terms of employment as Romanian citizens. We consider it beneficial for them to use the services of the AJOFM, where they benefit from information, counseling, mediation, to find a job in Romania," said the AJOFM head.

A total of 246 people applied to the General Job Exchange, of whom 95 were selected to participate in the next period of work tests at the employers' headquarters, and 65 people were employed on the spot, following the interviews held during the event.

The companies in Botosani have provided 490 jobs to the unemployed, of which only 35 are for university graduates. AGERPRES