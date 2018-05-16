stiripesurse.ro

  
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

SGG budget gets supplemented in view of fixing up Romania's National Museum of Jewish History and Holocaust

www.holocaustremembrance.com

The Executive adopted on Wednesday a resolution to supplement the 2018 budget of the Government Secretariat General (SGG) with 3,000,000 lei for the "Elie Wiesel" National Institute for the Study of the Holocaust in Romania. 


The supplementation of the SGG budget was approved by the Executive "in view of starting the public procurement procedure called 'Contest for Decoration Solution of the National Museum of Jewish History and Holocaust of Romania'." 

Furthermore, the supplementation of the SGG budget for 2018 was made from the Budget Reserve Fund available to the Government, stipulated in the state budget of this year. 

The Gov't decision was published in the Official Journal of Romania.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.