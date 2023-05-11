Sighisoara, host of heritage interpretation experts from Europe and the USA, a first in Romania

More than 120 experts in heritage interpretation from Europe and the USA will participate, on Friday and Saturday, in Sighisoara, in the Interpret Europe conference, the most important European event in the field of natural and cultural heritage interpretation, organized for the first time in Romania.

"In the Citadel of Sighisoara, surrounded by world heritage sites, we will discuss the qualities that the landscape, as a learning framework, can create, cultivate and exercise to facilitate the interpretation of natural and cultural values. We will learn from each other and from our Romanian hosts how to use interpretation to engage communities around UNESCO World Heritage sites in creating sustainable development territories. We will identify new learning opportunities to provide locals and tourists with unique experiences designed to support change for the better of the places where each of those present carries out their activity", said the general director of Interpret Europe, Helena Vicic, in a press release sent by the City Hall of Sighisoara.The conference will be preceded by a visit to the UNESCO International Geopark Tara Hategului - University of Bucharest, the first territory in Romania that, since its inception, has approached interpretation as a defining element in building a territory of sustainable development.During the conference, study visits will be organized to help the participants discover the valuable natural and cultural heritage and the people who value it in Saschiz, Cobor, Viscri, Racos and the Carpaterra Geopark, Breite, Biertan, Malancrav, Targu Mures and Calugareni.On the first day, the participants will discover the Citadel of Sighisoara in a guided tour, and after the end of the conference they will have the opportunity to participate in a tour that includes the Bran Castle and emblematic landmarks in the city of Brasov.The Interpret Europe conference is co-organized by AICI Studio de Arhitectura and takes place under the patronage of the UNESCO Venice Regional Office and the National Heritage Institute of Romania, with the support of the UNESCO Chair of Heritage Interpretation and Education at the University of Primorska, Slovenia and the National Commission of Romania for UNESCO.