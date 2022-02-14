Simona Halep qualifies without issues in eighths in Dubai (WTA)

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep qualified without issues in the eighths of the Dubai WTA 500 tournament final, equipped with prizes worth 768,680 US dollars, after dispatching American player Alison Riske with 6-2, 6-4.

Halep (30 years old, 23 WTA), won in an hour and 12 minutes, during her first game without a coach, after the separation from Adrian Marcu and Daniel Dobre, Agerpres.ro informs.

Halep, Dubai champion in 2015 and 2020, secured a check worth 9,000 dollars and 55 WTA points, and during the eighths will face off against Spanish player Paula Badosa, third seeded and Gabriela Ruse, who comes straight from the qualifiers.