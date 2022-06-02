Social vouchers issued, aid for state pensions under 2,000 lei approved

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca says that the issuance of social vouchers for vulnerable people is starting today, noting that the government will also approve granting 700 lei in July financial aid to 3.3 million retirees, Agerpres reports.

"We are continuing to implement the 'Support for Romania' programme. Today, we can announce that the issuance of social vouchers for vulnerable people has started. Approximately 2.5 million people will qualify for this form of support designed to partially offset price increases," Ciuca said at the beginning of a government meeting on Thursday.Also on Thursday, an emergency ordinance was scheduled for approval under which this July 700 lei per person will be granted in aid to pensioners whose monthly pension income is below 2,000 lei; there are 3.3 million people qualifying for the aid.