Sonimpex Topoloveni, maker of Romania's first PGI product, enters 30th year of activity

Sonimpex Topoloveni, the maker of Romania's first Protected Geographical Indication product - the Topoloveni plum jam, turns 29 and enters its 30th year of activity, the company said in a release, Agerpres reports.

The company's history began on February 24, 1993 with the establishment of Sonimpex Serv Com, which later became Sonimpex Topoloveni. In all these 29 years the Topoloveni business has developed constantly.The Topoloveni plum jam, the company's best-known product, boasts a rich portfolio of distinctions, having obtained not only the Protected Geographical Indication label and Taste Awards, but other quality recognition awards too. Thus, through the Romanian Health Ministry and after receiving the scientific certification of EU institutions, the Topoloveni plum jam was entered in 2020 in the National Register of Nutrition and Health Claims, and is listed among the Romanian and EU products that protect the health of consumers. Also, the Sonimpex Topoloveni plum jam received in 2008 the NATO food safety certification following rigorous quality analyzes conducted in the laboratories of the National Defense Ministry.Taste Atlas, a platform that inventories and promotes culinary specialties from all over the world, placed the Topoloveni plum spread on top of the world's best rated jarred fruit products and second in the ranking of the most popular such products.In 2022 the Topoloveni plum jam will be promoted in the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam (through the Discover European Treasures program), as well as in Greece and Romania (through the European Euthentics program).All the products in the Topoloveni portfolio are 100 percent natural, without added sugar, E numbers, preservatives or additives, the company said.Sonimpex Topoloveni is a Royal Warrant holder for the Royal House of Romania.