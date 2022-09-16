SoNoRo Festival, exceptional meetings with great musicians of the moment, in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca

The SoNoRo Festival, which starts on Friday, offers the public in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca, until October 2, exceptional meetings with great musicians of the moment, including violinist Alexander Sitkovetsky, violist Razvan Popovici, cellist Justus Grimm, pianist Diana Ketler and clarinetist Matt Hunt.

Violinists Gilles Apap, Ana-Liisa Bezrodny, Tatiana Samouil and Alexander Gordon, cellists Boris Andrianov, Valentin Radutiu, Jan-Erik Gustafson and Andreas Brantelid and Filarmonica Transilvania Cluj will also take the stage.

The theme of this year's edition of the SoNoRo Festival is the Orient Express, Agerpres informs.

For the first time in the 17-year history of the festival, the public will have the opportunity to admire, with two performances, choreographer and dancer Ksenia Parkhatskaya. Ksenia is also a singer and actress, being one of the most versatile artists who dances to jazz music.

Another premiere at SoNoRo is the presence of Joseph Tawadros, composer and oud player.

Old friends of the festival are joined this year by other renowned musicians such as Boris Brovtsyn, French violinist Amaury Coeytaux, Alexandra Tirsu, Natasha Tchitch, Herbert Schuch or Josu de Solaun.

This year, five scholarship holders of the SoNoRo Interferente program will take to the stages of the festival - Adrian Vasile (viola), Valentiu Grigorescu (piano), Luca Pulbere (piano), Luca Toncian (piano) and Sabina Suciu (piano).

Details about the concert program of this edition of the SoNoRo Festival can be found at https://festival.sonoro.ro/.