Sorana Cirstea advances to round of 16 of Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2024

gsp.ro
sorana cirstea

Romanian tennis player Sorana Cistea advanced to the round of 16 of the WTA 1000 level tournament Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2024 (United Arab Emirates), with total prize money of USD 3,211,715, on Tuesday after defeating Russian Veronika Kudermetova 6-1, 6-4.

Cirstea (33, World No. 22), who managed eight aces, won after an hour and 29 minutes against the No. 13 seed.

Sorana Cirstea, who secured a cheque worth USD 36,454 and 120 WTA points, will play in the round of 16 against Croatian Donna Vekic, who managed to pull off a big surprise on Tuesday, defeating world number two Arina Sabalenka of Belarus in three sets, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-0.

Sorana Cirstea is 3-2 in direct matches with Vekic (27, World No. 31).

