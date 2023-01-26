Spanish ambassador, received by Patriarch Daniel; discussions about Romanian community and effects of war in Ukraine

The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain, Jose Antonio Hernandez Perez-Solorzano, was received, on Thursday, by the Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church, Daniel, at the Patriarchal Residence, told Agerpres.

According to a press release of the Romanian Patriarchate, the ambassador emphasized the importance of the Romanian community, mostly Orthodox, in Spain, which has integrated very well into Spanish society, including by occupying important public positions in the Spanish state administration.

"In this integration process, a special contribution is made by the Romanian Orthodox Church, through the Romanian Orthodox Episcopate of Spain and Portugal, which, in addition to promoting the identity of Romanian faith and culture, constitutes a central landmark for the manifestation of solidarity within the Romanian community in Spain," said Jose Antonio Hernandez Perez-Solorzano.

Patriarch Daniel appreciated the diplomat's intense diplomatic activity and highlighted the fact that the living testimony of the Orthodox faith, even during the communist period, is proof that it is part of the identity of the Romanian people and its religious traditions.

He also thanked the Spanish official for the hospitality shown to the Romanians permanently or temporarily settled in Spain and for the good cooperation of the representatives of the Romanian Patriarchate in Spain with the Spanish state authorities, expressing the hope of its continuation and deepening.

During the meeting, the two interlocutors highlighted the role and importance of promoting dialogue in contemporary society, because Europe is now facing, in Ukraine, a devastating war, both on a human and material level.