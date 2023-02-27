Speaker Ciolacu on an official visit to Republic of Azerbaijan, Monday and Tuesday

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu is paying an official visit on Monday and Tuesday to the Republic of Azerbaijan, at the invitation extended by Azerbaijani Speaker of the National Assembly Sahiba Gafarova, told Agerpres.

On the first day of his visit, namely on Monday, Marcel Ciolacu will have a meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, at Baku, and, afterwards, he will participate in the the wreath-laying ceremony at the Eternal Flame Monument.

Also on Monday, the speaker of the Chamber of Deputies will have several meetings with Azerbaijani National Assembly Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, Chairman of SOCAR Supervisory Board Mikayil Jabbarov and President of SOCAR Rovshan Najaf.

On Tuesday, Ciolacu will tour "Sangachal" Terminal and the place where the first oil well in the world was drilled. He will also visit the "Heydar Aliyev" Center and "Azerkhalcha OJSC". He will lay a wreath at the monument of composer George Enescu in Baku

The speaker of the Chamber of Deputies is accompanied by Deputy PM Kelemen Hunor, Romania's Secretary General of the Government Marian Neacsu, leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) group of the Deputies' Chamber Alfred Simonis, Secretary of the Chamber of Deputies Alexandru Presura, as well as by a delegation made up of members of Transelectrica S.A. and Transgaz management.