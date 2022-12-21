Speaker Ciolacu: Romania and Korea are entering a new stage of political and economic dialogue

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu stated on Wednesday that Romania and South Korea are entering "a new stage" of political and economic dialogue, told Agerpres.

"Romania and South Korea are entering a new stage of political and economic dialogue. This is one of the conclusions of the first meeting from the visit which started today, in Seoul, alongside the most important parliamentary and governmental delegation in the history of the Strategic Partnership between the two countries. I had the honor to participate in a fist extremely applied discussion with speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea, Mr Kim Jin-pyo. Alongside Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, we showed that Romania is interested in developing some major economic projects together with Korean companies in the essential areas, such as transport energy, IT&C industry and semiconductors," Ciolacu wrote on his Facebook page.

He added that important large Korean companies are capital investors in the NuScale U.S. project, of modular reactors which Romania is to install in a few years.

"I am convinced that my colleagues in the PSD [the Social Democratic Party], too, the ministers of Transport, Sorin Grindeanu, of Defence - Angel Tilvar and Economy Minister Florin Spataru, will discuss concrete aspects of the economic collaboration within the bilateral meetings which they already have commenced. I can already call Mr Speaker Kim, whose first official visit, after his election, in August, was to Romania, a true friend of our country. As he said, Romanians and Koreans already have something in common: hospitality," Ciolacu concluded.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and Speaker of the Deputies' Chamber Marcel Ciolacu are on an official visit to the Republic of Korea, between 21 and 23 December.