Speaker Ciolacu: Romania-Croatia co-operation, important dimension for security and stability in Europe

Security and defence co-operation between Romania and Croatia, bilaterally and within NATO, remains a very important dimension for security and stability in Europe, Speaker of the Romanian Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu told a plenary sitting of the chamber, adding that "it is fair" for both countries to join the Schengen area in December, told Agerpres.

Ciolacu welcomed President of the Croatian Parliament Gordan Jandrokovic, who delivered a speech to the same plenary sitting.

"We are facing a particularly complex current context that requires joint actions on the part of the member states at the level of the European Union with close observance of the principles of solidarity, cohesion and respect for democratic values. I can see with satisfaction that our countries have taken similar positions on many foreign policy subjects at the European, regional and international level, with Romania and Croatia supporting each other's candidacies at the European Union level, and also in other regional formats and international organisations. Security and defence co-operation between Romania and Croatia, both bilaterally and within NATO, remains a very important dimension for security and stability in Europe as a whole," said Ciolacu.

He also mentioned the recent developments in Ukraine, pointing to the success of the first parliamentary summit of the Crimea platform, "an important event that sent a strong message of unity, solidarity and international support for Ukraine."

"As it was highlighted by the message to the summit, Romania reconfirms its assistance on multiple levels to Ukraine, such as the commitment to actively participate in the reconstruction process," said Ciolacu.

He added that "a quick and sustainable process of recovery of the European economies" must be ensured, noting that "it is fair" for Romania and Croatia to join the border-free Schengen area of the European Union in December.

"To Romania, this process is all the more important as we want to return as quickly as possible to a sustained rate of bridging the development gaps separating us from the average of the European Union, and that will be possible once our countries have joined the Schengen area. Our citizens should not bear the indirect cost of this delay. It is fair and we are convinced that both countries will join the Schengen area in December," Ciolacu added.

He also called excellent the parliamentary co-operation between the two countries.

"Mr President, I am happy to note our excellent parliamentary co-operation, indicated also by the frequent visits in recent years, both at the level of the leadership of Parliament and of the specialist parliamentary committees. In the 30 years of diplomatic relations that we are celebrating in 2022, we have benefited from multiple opportunities for dialogue and mutual support, and I am expressing my hope that this chapter will be capitalised on even more in the future, especially the economic level," Ciolacu said.

Jandrokovic is paying an official visit to Romania between November 7 and 9, at Ciolacu's invitation.