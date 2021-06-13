Speaker Orban: Finalization of miners' riot was not intended; confident things to take natural course

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban maintains that the finalization of the Mineriada [the miners' riot - ed.n.] case and the punishing of the guilty was not intended, but expressed his confidence that things will take "a natural course" and he will do everything he can do with the public office he holds to make this happen.

"I have a clear opinion, the finalization of these case was not intended. It is perfectly obvious, 31 years have passed, the case files are opened, there are testimonies for the most part, there is evidence, there are clear indications, the fact that it has not been completed is due to the fact that its finalization was not intended, but I am confident that things will take a natural course. Our main objective is the adoption of the justice laws and we will try to adopt a legislation as close as possible to European regulations, to the high human rights standards, of justice, at the European level," Orban declared, on Sunday, at the event commemorating the victims of the June 1990 repression - Mineriada, at the shrine of the victims of the miners' riot in University Square.

Asked whether the prosecutors are to blame in the miners' riot or the Revolution case files and if they could be held accountable, he replied: "They can certainly be held accountable."

"According to the law, those who dealt with the case file had to gather all the evidence, complete the indictment, send it to court, but with all the data, with all the evidence. There were some delays, stalling, all sorts of intended procedural tricks, the punishing of the guilty both for the Revolution and the miners' riot death was not really wanted. it was not really wanted and there is such a system, an unseen hand that seems to pull some strings when it comes to such events in which there is culpability at the highest level and culpability that does not belong only to one person, but to people who acted clearly, premeditatedly, against freedom, against democracy, against the life and physical integrity of Romanians," said Ludovic Orban.

He said that justice as a whole is not to blame for this situation, but certain people. "There were some prosecutors, there were some judicial police officers involved in the investigation of these cases, there were judges who returned the case file, so, practically, there are people, there are magistrates who are responsible for delaying the case," the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies.

Ludovic Orban stated that he was in the University Square both on December 21, 1989, and on June 13 and 14, 1990, agerpres.ro confirms.

"I took part in these events and, in a way, I was one of those against whom action was taken with repressive forces, in a brutal, unjustified way, without any legal basis and reason. I will continue to insist, to support, to do whatever I can do from the public office I hold in order to find out the truth and to punish the guilty," Orban also declared.