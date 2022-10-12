Special jubilee exhibition dedicated to sculptor Doina Lie to open at Sutu Palace on Oct 14

A special jubilee exhibition dedicated to sculptor Doina Lie (1929 - 2012), an unmistakable presence in Romanian plastic art of the second half of the 20th century, will open on Friday at 6:00 p.m. on the top floor of the Sutu Palace.

"The descendants of the artist, through the Doina Lie Association, have initiated this sculpture and graphics exhibition which we consider necessary both for efforts to research the museum's heritage, and for offering contemporary art lovers the opportunity to meet with the creation of an artist with a remarkable activity for Romanian sculpture, monumental art included," said Angelica Iacob, head of the Bucharest Municipality Museum's Art Section, as cited in a release, Agerpres informs.

The initial plaster cast for the monumental statue dedicated to voivode Neagoe Basarab erected at Curtea de Arges (1963) will be put on display along with a photograph illustrating this work. Representative creations such as Bride and Groom, the model of the Iuliu Maniu monument in Alba Iulia, Foundation and Terra are also part of the show.

Doina Lie graduated from the Bucharest Institute of Fine Arts in 1956 from Constantin Baraschi's class.

She had several personal exhibitions at the Orizont Gallery in Bucharest, the Haus im Park - Emmerich Gallery in Germany (1975), the Wesel Municipal Museum, Germany (1977), the Friedrich Schiller House of Culture in Bucharest, Amsterdam's Den Gulden Fointain Gallery (1979), the Dinu Lipatti Foundation in Geneva (1991).

Her creation gravitates around the representation of the human body - from works with historical, mythological, religious themes to portraits or firmly modeled nudes, featuring balanced and fluid volumes, but also with an obvious inclination towards form simplification, even with a touch of austerity.

In the heritage of the Bucharest Art Gallery, Doina Lie is present with two bronze works (The Raftsman, and Portrait).

For this fall, the Art Section of the Bucharest Municipality Museum has prepared an exquisite event at the Sutu Palace consisting of three unique exhibitions dedicated to valuable Romanian women sculptors. The first one was "Self-Portrait. Elena Surdu Stanescu - TIMELESS - Sculpture" (which was open until October 9), the second is titled "A Female Sculptor's Destiny: Henriette Cihoschi" and is open to the public until October 23, and the third one is "Doina LIE 2022. Jubilee Exhibition", which can be visited at the space reserved for the Bucharest Art Gallery until November 27.