SportMin Eduard Novak says initial budget of Sports Ministry for 2023 is 581.5 million RON

Minister of Sports Eduard Novak announced, in a post on a social media website, that the 2023 initial budget of the Ministry he leads shall be 581.5 million RON, increasing by 60 million against the one in 2022, told Agerpres.

"After a 2022 year in which Romanian sport had great results, we have a good start in 2023 as well. The initial budget of the Ministry of Sport will be 581.5 million RON in 2023, compared to 521.5 million lei in 2022," Minister Novak posted on his Facebook page.

The Sports Minister hopes that the Romanian sport receives additional allocations for projects, especially since 2023 is a pre-Olympic year.

"In addition, taking into account that during 2022 the Ministry received additional allocations, the prioritization of the National Strategy for Sport and the future projects of 2023 give us confidence that the needs of sports activity shall be supported and budgeted in accordance with reality. Especially since we have a pre-Olympic year ahead of us," Novak said.