State budget law for 2024 gets published in the Official Journal on Friday.

Also on Friday, the Decree on the promulgation of the state budget law for next year was published in the Official Journal.

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday promulgated the state budget law and the social securities law for 2024.

Next year, Romania's budget will mean investments, 7pct of the GDP, as well as an economic growth of 3.4pct, while the budgetary deficit estimates point to 5pct of GDP.