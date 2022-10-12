Statistical Office brings down economic growth estimate to 5.1pct in Q2 and 5.7 in H1

In the second quarter of the current year, the Gross Domestic Product saw an increase of 5.1pct, gross series, and 5.0pct, seasonally adjusted series, compared to the same quarter of 2021, according to the second provisional data released on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), told Agerpres.

The first provisional data of the year showed economic growth of 5.3pct in the second quarter of this year, compared to the same period in 2021.

In the first semester of 2022, the Gross Domestic Product increased by 5.7pct, compared to the first semester of 2021, both as gross series and on as seasonally adjusted series.

According to the INS, the Gross Domestic Product, seasonally adjusted data, estimated for the second quarter of 2022 was 357.212 billion lei in current prices, increasing - in real terms - by 1.8pct against the first quarter of 2022 and by 5.0pct against the second quarter of 2021. The estimated Gross Domestic Product for the first semester of 2022 was 701.965 billion lei at current prices, increasing - in real terms - by 5.7pct against first semester of 2021.

As gross series, the estimated GDP for the second quarter of 2022 was 336.029 billion lei at current prices, increasing - in real terms - by 5.1pct compared to the second quarter of 2021. The estimated GDP for the first half of 2022 was 609.859 billion lei lei current prices, increasing - in real terms - by 5.7pct compared to the first half of 2021.

By category of use, more important changes in the contribution to the GDP decrease, between the two estimates, were recorded in the effective individual final consumption of the population's households, from +4.6pct to +5.6pct, the net export of goods and services, from -7.2pct to +0.5pct as a result of the revision of the data source and the variation of stocks from 7.3pct to -0.5pct.