STS to release only partial and final election results, provisional numbers to be left out

Only the partial and final results will be released online on the day of the presidential election, the Special Telecommunications Service (STS) said on Friday, mentioning that there are no operational requirements to allow STS to centralise the provisional results from the polling stations.

The clarification comes following questions regarding the release on the Internet of centralised data for the presidential ballot this November.

"The Special Telecommunication Service releases online the data concerning the November 2019 electoral process according to the operational requirements resulting from the decisions of the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) and the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC). So far, no operational requirements have been referred to STS to support the release of the provisional results. Therefore, only the partial and final results will be released,'' the STS said in a statement issued on Friday.

According to STS, there will be differences between the way the results of the presidential election will be displayed compared to the European Parliamentary election this May.

''STS has no operational requirements to release the provisional results, and the responsibility for releasing the data falls on AEP and the BEC. (...) The applications developed by STS allow the publication of the results of the presidential election with the same transparency and visibility as in the case of the election to the European Parliament. We consider that not releasing the provisional results does not ensure the same level of transparency as in the case of the May 26 elections. We also consider that the level of transparency achieved by releasing the provisional results must be the same for all categories of public. There are currently no operational requirements to allow the STS to centralize the provisional results from the polling stations,'' says STS.