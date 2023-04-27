Students benefit from discounted rates by 75% at public sports facilities, museums, concerts, theatre, film

The Education Committee of the Chamber of Deputies decided on Thursday, during the debate on the draft law on higher education, that students benefit from rates discounted by 75% at public sports facilities, but also at museums, concerts, theatre, opera, film, within the limits of the approved budgets.

The Committee also adopted an amendment that stipulates that each higher education institution establishes a system of application and monitoring of compliance with the provisions of the Code of Student Rights and Obligations, Agerpres informs."Student associations can submit an annual report on compliance with the code, which is public on the institution's website. The report is debated in the first meeting of the university senate or faculty council from the beginning of the academic year, as the case may be, the university or faculty being obliged to post, on its own website, the report made by the student associations, as well as the measures taken to remedy any deficiencies identified", this text also reads.The members of the Education Committee also decided, through an amendment, that the state can support accredited private and confessional higher education, and "local public authorities can offer incentives for certain categories of students and graduates in order to prepare specialists for the labor market, according to local interests".