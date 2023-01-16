 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Suceava: Moldova citizen wanted by Italian authorities for theft, found at Stanca border crossing point

stirileprotv.ro
poliția de frontieră

A citizen from the Republic of Moldova, wanted by the authorities in Italy for theft was detected upon entering Romania from the Republic of Moldova, at the Border Crossing Point (PTF) Stanca, the Territorial Inspectorate of the Border Police (ITPF) Iasi informed on Monday.

The quoted source stated that the border police in Stanca detected on January 15, at around 5:00 p.m., a 33-year-old man with dual citizenship, Romanian and Republic of Moldova, who presented himself to complete the formalities control to enter the country, being a passenger in a minibus bound for Italy, told Agerpres.

At the border control, it was found that an arrest warrant alert had been issued on the man's name by the Italian authorities, on October 16, 2022, as he is being investigated for property crimes, i.e. theft of equipment electronics, crimes committed on Italian territory.

The person in question was handed over to an operative team with the Botosani County Police Inspectorate (IPJ) in order to take the necessary legal measures.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.