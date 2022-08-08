 
     
Sweden wins FIBA U18 European Championship Ploiesti, Division B

Sweden's team has won the European Championship in male basketball U-18, Division B, organized in the southern County of Prahova, in Ploiesti, Blejoi and Bucov, after defeating Denmark's team with 79-66 on Sunday.

The talented Elliot Cadeau scored 36 points.

During the small final, Finland surpassed Iceland with 72-66.

The third 3 ranked teams, Sweden, Denmark and Finland, have been promoted to the Division A.

The tournament's MVP was Swedish Elliot Cadeau, and the dream team included Tobias Jensen (Denmark), Marqus Marion (Denmark), Almar Atlason (Iceland), Nils Vahlberg Fasai (Sweden) and Elliot Cadeau (Sweden).

The medals and awards were awarded by Carmen Tocala (chairwoman of the Romanian Basketball Federation and vicepresident of International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Europe, Karl Thaller (treasurer for FIBA Europe), Algimantas Pavilonis (FIBA crew-chief commissioner) and Catalin Burlacu (general manager for the Romanian Basketball Federation and Event Director for FIBA U18 European Championship - Division B, 2022).

Romania, defeated by Sweden during the quarter finals, was also defeated by Bosnia, yet has won to The Netherlands in the duel for the 7th and 8th positions.AGERPRES

