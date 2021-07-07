Swimming: Romania won silver in men's 4x100 m freestyle relay at European Junior Swimming Championships

Romania won the silver medals in the men's 4x100m freestyle relay on Tuesday at the European Junior Swimming Championships in Rome, through David Popovici, Mihai Gergely, Stefan Cozma and Patrick Dinu, with time of 3 min 19 sec 93/100.

Popovici, a swimmer qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, set a new world record for juniors in the 100 m freestyle, with a time of 47 sec 56/100. Russia won the gold with a time of 3 min 19 sec 66/100.

Vlad Stancu finished on the 6th place in the 400 m freestyle final, with a time of 3 min 53 sec 09/100.In the men's 50 m butterfly, Denis Laurean Popescu took 11th place in the semifinals, with 24 sec 48/100, failing to reach the final.Bianca Andreea Costea did not qualify for the 100 m freestyle final either, occupying the penultimate place (15) in the semifinals, with a time of 56 sec 53/100.Romania is represented by 11 swimmers at the European Junior Swimming Championships in Rome.