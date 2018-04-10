Tariceanu about draft law on interceptions national authority: In the works for corrections and finishes

Senate President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu stated on Tuesday evening that the legislative initiative regarding the setting up of a national authority for the interception of communications is in the works for certain "corrections and finishes" so that all these activities currently underway move to the new authority without any disruptions in the functioning of the interceptions.

"We have created a small work group whom we have entrusted to the draft for certain corrections and finishes. I must underline the following matter: there will be a "ground zero time" when all these activities currently underway, be it services, be it prosecutors' offices will move on to this authority. This 'T-zero moment' must not be associated with disruptions in the functioning of the interceptions. (...) And, so as not to give rise to such speculations, we want to thoroughly consider how to manage the organisation from this point of view, so that no such disruptions exist, on the one hand, an d on the other hand, this institution functions with the necessary guarantees of independence and interference from other institutions so as to use the recordings for purposes which are not compliant with the law and the Constitution," Tariceanu specified at private TV broadcaster Antena 3.