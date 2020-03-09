Team Romania takes home gold, silver, bronze at European Under-21 Table Tennis Championships

Team Romania took home two gold, two silver and two bronze medals at the European Under-21 Table Tennis Championships that took place March 4 - 8 in Vara?din - Croatia.

Cristian Pletea and Rares Sipos won the gold in the men's doubles, after defeating the pairing Andrei Putuntica (Republic of Moldova) / Jiri Martinko (Czech Republic) 3-1 (7-11, 11-7, 11-9, 11-9) in Sunday's final.The duo Cristian Pletea / Adina Diaconu also clinched gold at Saturday night's in the mixed doubles event.Andreea Dragoman and Rares Sipos each won silver in the singles finals, and the pair of Andreea Dragoman / Adina Diaconu ended with bronze in the women's doubles. AGERPRES