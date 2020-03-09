 
     
Team Romania takes home gold, silver, bronze at European Under-21 Table Tennis Championships

Team Romania took home two gold, two silver and two bronze medals at the European Under-21 Table Tennis Championships that took place March 4 - 8 in Vara?din - Croatia.

Cristian Pletea and Rares Sipos won the gold in the men's doubles, after defeating the pairing Andrei Putuntica (Republic of Moldova) / Jiri Martinko (Czech Republic) 3-1 (7-11, 11-7, 11-9, 11-9) in Sunday's final.

The duo Cristian Pletea / Adina Diaconu also clinched gold at Saturday night's in the mixed doubles event.

Andreea Dragoman and Rares Sipos each won silver in the singles finals, and the pair of Andreea Dragoman / Adina Diaconu ended with bronze in the women's doubles. AGERPRES

