Tennis: Gabriela Ruse through to US Open second round

Romanian tennis player Elena-Gabriela Ruse qualified, on Monday, for the second round of the US Open tournament, the last Grand Slam of the year, while Jaqueline Cristian lost in New York, at her return to the professional circuit after a six-month break.

Ruse (24, 101st in the WTA ranking) earned her first career win on the main draw at Flushing Meadows, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 over Russian-born Australian Daria Saville, formerly Gavrilova (28, 58th in the WTA) , after two hours and 15 minutes of play, told Agerpres.

Ruse was coming after an operation on her left wrist at the beginning of the month, and her previous match was in July.

In the second round, Gabriela Ruse will meet the American player Coco Gauff (18 years old, 12th in the WTA), who defeated her this year in the first round at Wimbledon, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5. Gauf overcame French Leolia Jeanjean in New York 6-2, 6-3.

Ruse secured a check for 121,000 dollars and 70 WTA points, while Cristian will remain with 80,000 dollars and 10 WTA points.

Simona Halep, the seventh seed, was defeated on Monday by Ukrainian Daria Snigur 6-2, 0-6, 6-4.

Two other Romanians will perform on Tuesday in the first round, Sorana Cirstea (against German Laura Siegemund) and Irina Begu (against Belgian Elise Mertens).