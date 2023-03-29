 
     
Tennis: Nicholas David Ionel qualifies for the round of 16 of tournament in Girona (challenger)

Romanian tennis player Nicholas David Ionel has qualified, on Tuesday, for the round of 16 of the challenger tournament in Girona (Spain), which has a total prize pool of 73,000 US dollars, after defeating Argentinian Marco Trungelliti, 3-6, 6-1, 7-5.

Ionel (20 years old, ATP's 230) won in two hours and 20 minutes of playing, in his first meeting with Trungelliti (33 years old, ATP's 227), told Agerpres.

Nicholas David Ionel won a cheque of 1,165 euros and 7 ATP points for reaching this far in the competition and he is going to meet Spaniard Jaume Munar (25 years old, 66 ATP), seed no.2, in the next round.

