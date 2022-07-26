 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Tennis: Niculescu and Kuzmova qualify for quarterfinals of doubles event in Prague (WTA)

www.romaniatenis.ro
Monica Niculescu

The Romanian-Slovak pair Monica Niculescu/Viktoria Kuzmova qualified, on Tuesday, for the quarterfinals of the doubles event of the WTA 250 tennis tournament in Prague, with total prizes of 251,750 dollars. after the 6-4, 6-4 victory over Magda Linette (Poland)/Yanina Wickmayer (Belgium).

Niculescu and Kuzmova won after one hour and 20 minutes, Agerpres.ro informs.

Niculescu and Kuzmova secured a cheque for 2,350 dollars and 60 WTA doubles points. In the quarterfinals, Niculescu and her partner will face the winners of the match Ekaterine Gorgodze (Georgia)/Viktoria Tomova (Bulgaria) - Anastasia Potapova/Iana Sizikova (Russia), the number four seeds.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.