Tennis: Niculescu and Kuzmova qualify for quarterfinals of doubles event in Prague (WTA)

The Romanian-Slovak pair Monica Niculescu/Viktoria Kuzmova qualified, on Tuesday, for the quarterfinals of the doubles event of the WTA 250 tennis tournament in Prague, with total prizes of 251,750 dollars. after the 6-4, 6-4 victory over Magda Linette (Poland)/Yanina Wickmayer (Belgium).

Niculescu and Kuzmova won after one hour and 20 minutes, Agerpres.ro informs.

Niculescu and Kuzmova secured a cheque for 2,350 dollars and 60 WTA doubles points. In the quarterfinals, Niculescu and her partner will face the winners of the match Ekaterine Gorgodze (Georgia)/Viktoria Tomova (Bulgaria) - Anastasia Potapova/Iana Sizikova (Russia), the number four seeds.