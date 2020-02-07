 
     
Tennis: Patricia Tig and Irina Fetecau qualify for semifinals of ITF tournament in Nonthaburi (Thailand)

Patricia Tig

Romanian tennis players Patricia Tig and Irina Fetecau on Friday qualified for the semifinals of the ITF tournament in Nonthaburi (Thailand), equipped with total prizes of 25,000 US dollars, while Nicoleta Dascalu stopped in the quarterfinals

Tig (25 years old, WTA's 105), the top seed, defeated Thai Peangtarn Plipuech (27 years, WTA's 285) in three sets, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (7), after two hours and 37 minutes of playing, succeeding 15 aces (with 5 double mistakes committed).

The Romanian will play the semifinal against British Jodie Anna Burrage (20 years, WTA's 280), who defeated Nicoleta Dascalu (24 years, WTA's 274) in the quarterfinals, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2, after one hour and 56 minutes.

Irina Fetecau (23 years old, WTA's 347) defeated Leonie Kung (19 years old, WTA's 298), 6-4, 6-2, in just 64 minutes. Irina's next opponent will be Poland's Katarzyna Kawa (27, 127 WTA), no. 3 seed.

