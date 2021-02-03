 
     
Tennis: Simona Halep, qualified for the quarterfinals of Gippsland Trophy also at doubles

Simona Halep

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, pairing with Australian Daria Gavrilova, qualified for the doubles' quarterfinals of the Gippsland Trophy (WTA 500) doubles tournament in Melbourne on Wednesday, after she had succeeded this also at singles, according to AGREPRES.

Halep and Gavrilova managed a spectacular victory over the 3rd seeds, Bethanie Mattek-Sands (USA) / Gabriela Dabrowski (Canada), 7-6 (4), 2-6, 10-2, in one hour and 24 minutes.

Halep and Gavrilova secured a check for 4,310 dollars and 100 WTA points at doubles, and in the quarterfinals they will face the Romanian-French pair Mihaela Buzarnescu / Alize Cornet.

Simona Halep qualified for the singles' quarterfinals of the Gippsland Trophy on Wednesday by defeating the German Laura Siegemund 6-2, 6-4.

 

