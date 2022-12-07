The budget for education foreseen for next year: 3.2% of GDP

The budget for education foreseen for the year 2023 is 49.509 billion RON, respectively 3.2% of the GDP, the representatives of the Ministry of Education claim on their Facebook page, told Agerpres.

"Under these conditions, the education budget for the year 2023, on all funding sources, is higher by 6.032 billion RON compared to the preliminary execution for the year 2022," says the cited source.

According to the Ministry of Education, in 2023, education expenses will have a weight of 8.14% in the general consolidated budget (increasing compared to 2022), the weight reported to GDP also being on the rise - 3.2%, compared to the preliminary execution of 3.12%.