The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, expressed his confidence, on Wednesday, that the Romanians in the United Kingdom "will continue to be a catalyst" for the partnership with this state, even after January 1, 2021.

"Romania has the second largest community in the UK, which contributes to the British economy and society in many positive ways. I welcome the fact that many Romanian employees, especially in the British health system, have played a crucial role in the fight against the pandemic. I am confident that the Romanians in the United Kingdom will continue to be a catalyst for our partnership even after January 1, 2021. I also count on the fact that the British authorities will grant them full access and ensure their rights even after Brexit is concluded," said Bogdan Aurescu, in a recorded video message, which he sent to the participants in online event, which took place on Wednesday and which was dedicated to the celebration of 140 years of diplomatic relations between Romania and the United Kingdom.

Bogdan Aurescu voiced his confidence that Romania and the United Kingdom share a common vision on the need to achieve a higher level of bilateral cooperation, through an updated and strengthened strategic partnership, much more connected to the new realities at European and global level.

In his view, deepening cooperation in a wide range of fields, from foreign affairs and security, to economics, science, research, innovation and technology can only enrich the relationship between the two states and open the way to achieving important goals for the two countries.

The Minister stated that, since 1989, Romania and the United Kingdom have channeled their efforts to promote similar visions, based on common values and principles. He said that this privileged cooperation has led to a strong and dynamic strategic partnership.

According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the cooperation between the two countries in the field of security and defense, the common interests in foreign policy at Europe's borders and their support for a strong transatlantic link have brought the two states closer.