The political-diplomatic dialogue, the intensification of the economic relationship, the stimulation of connectivity and the need to identify solutions for the rights of persons belonging to the Romanian minority in Ukraine were topics addressed on Friday in the meeting between Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on the sidelines of the Romania-Poland-Turkey trilateral meeting.

According to a Foreign Ministry (MAE) release sent to AGERPRES on Friday, the Romania-Poland-Turkey trilateral meeting at the level of foreign ministers was hosted in Bucharest by Minister Bogdan Aurescu, in which the heads of diplomacy from Ukraine and Georgia were invited to participate for the first time.

The Romanian and Ukrainian foreign ministers also discussed the worrying security situation in the Black Sea and other issues of regional interest and the proposal of the Ukrainian side to raise the bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership.As to the protection of persons belonging to minorities, the Romanian minister reiterated the need to resume, as soon as possible, the activity of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on the Protection of Persons Belonging to National Minorities, an aspect confirmed by the Ukrainian counterpart, who said the Ukrainian aide would finalize the formalities related to the appointment of the Ukrainian co-president in the near future.Minister Bogdan Aurescu reiterated the importance of the sustained commitment of the central Ukrainian authorities for the full assurance of the rights of Romanian ethnics in Ukraine, including through a sustained dialogue with the Ukrainian regional and local authorities. He thanked his counterpart for the agreement of the Ukrainian side for theScholarship Program of the Romanian Government for Romanian ethnic pupils from classes I - IV in the Ukrainian state education system.Aurescu reiterated the non-existence of a so-called "Moldovan language", and Minister Dmytro Kuleba confirmed the identity between the Romanian language and the so-called "Moldovan language", an aspect that will be reflected in the way the language regime of EU member states is implemented, including the Romanian language, provided by the relevant Ukrainian legislation.Bogdan Aurescu took note of the assurance of his counterpart that the Ministry of Education of Ukraine has already sent instructions to local authorities to apply these provisions of Ukrainian law, including in the Odessa region.The Ukrainian minister also accepted Minister Aurescu's proposal, advanced last year, to start negotiations on a comprehensive agreement on the rights of persons belonging to the Romanian minority in Ukraine and the Ukrainian minority in Romania.The latest developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic were also addressed during the bilateral discussions. In this context, the head of the Romanian diplomacy announced the operationalization in the next phase of a humanitarian aid for Ukraine, consisting of medical equipment worth over one million euros, in response to a request addressed by the Ukrainian side through NATO.The two ministers expressed the common interest for the further development of bilateral economic projects, especially those of connectivity between Romania and Ukraine. Telling in this sense is the project for the construction of the new bridge over the Tisza, between Sighetu Marmatiei and Bila Tserksva, as well as the dialogue on the opening of new border crossing points.The Romanian and Ukrainian ministers exchanged views on issues of regional interest, in particular the worrying security situation in the Black Sea region. At the same time, the head of the Romanian diplomacy underlined Romania's support for the European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations of Ukraine.The Ukrainian Foreign Minister thanked the Romanian side for Romania's constant support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as its efforts for European and Euro-Atlantic integration.