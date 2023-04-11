Three containers for emergency situations management, handed over to Interior Ministry of Montenegro

The General Director for Civil Protection within the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), colonel Marius Dogeanu, participated, on Tuesday, together with the Romanian ambassador to Montenegro, at the ceremony of handing over three containers for the management of emergency situations purchased with the financial support of Romania for the Department of Protection and Rescue within the Montenegrin Ministry of Internal Affairs, it is shown in a Facebook post of the DSU.

"During the meeting, the Romanian official (...) expressed his openness to continuing bilateral cooperation in the field of civil protection by organizing new exchanges of best practices and transfer of experience in the coming period," the source says.

The ambassador of Romania in Podgorita, Viorel Ardeleanu, mentioned the good collaboration relations established over time, highlighting the importance of the assistance provided by RoAID/MAE for strengthening the response capacities of the Montenegrin side to emergency situations.

The acting general director of the Department of Protection and Rescue in Montenegro, Miodrag Besovic, said that, thanks to the funding granted by Romania, three special containers were received, which will be used to store various equipment for emergency management and shelter the population in case of civil emergencies.

The equipment for emergency situations was purchased from the donation offered by RoAID/MAE within the project "Assistance and transfer of expertise in the field of emergency management".AGERPRES