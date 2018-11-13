 
     
Timmermans: No discution on Article 7 and Romania

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Frans Timmermans

European Commission First Vice-President Frans Timmermans said on Tuesday in Strasbourg that there is currently no discussion on the activation of Article 7 of the EU Treaty in the case of Romania and that the cooperation process within the CVM holds all the tools for a successful change according to Agerpres.


Look back at the last ten years. There were several governments of different compositions and all got stuck at the roadmap. I really hope this government will follow the roadmap and then we can conclude this. We don't need any other procedure for this. We can do it within the CVM, assured the first Vice-President of the EC at a press conference held in Strasbourg after the publication of the CVM report on Romania and Bulgaria.

