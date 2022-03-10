 
     
'Together with refugees from Ukraine', humanitarian campaign organized by National Library, Museum of Horrors of Communism

The National Library and the Museum of Horrors of Communism in Romania are organizing, starting Thursday, the humanitarian campaign "Together with the refugees from Ukraine."

"In order to come to the support of Ukrainian refugees, under duress in these black days that affect the peace of the entire world, the National Library of Romania, together with the Museum of Horrors of Communism in Romania, is joining demarches to help refugees, organizing at their headquarters, starting March 10, a humanitarian campaign to raise donations," says the National Library on its Facebook page.

The refugees need, firstly, materials of strict necessity: bed sheets and towels, blankets, personal hygiene items, heating devices, non-perishable foods, single-use receptacles and eating utensils, SIM cards, phones, warm clothes for women and children. For children there is also need for toys, games, notebooks, chalk, crayons, paper, books for any age group, even with text in various foreign languages, say the representatives of the National Library.

