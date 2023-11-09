Trade balance deficit down over 18 pct nine months into 2023

Romania's FOB/CIF trade balance deficit stood at 20.389 billion euros in the first nine months of the year, by 4.601 billion euros lower (-18.4%) than in the same period in 2022, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) reported on Thursday.

According to the INS data, FOB exports totaled 70.291 billion euros and CIF imports totaled 90.680 billion euros in the period from January 1 to September 30, 2023, with exports up by 2.1% and imports down by 3.4% compared to the same period in 2022.

The product groups with a significant share of the country's trade in the reporting period were machinery and transport equipment (44.5% for exports and 36.2% for imports) and other manufactured products (30.3% for exports and 29.0% for imports).

Intra-EU27 trade exchanges over January - September 2023 was 51.004 billion euro in exports and 66.516 billion euro in imports, accounting for 72.6% of total exports and 73.4% of total imports.

Extra-EU27 trade exchanges over the same period amounted to 19.287 billion euro in exports and 24.164 billion euro in imports, representing 27.4% of total exports and 26.6% of total imports.

In September 2023, FOB exports amounted to 8.125 billion euro and CIF imports amounted to 10.277 billion euro, resulting in a deficit of 2.151 billion euro. Exports decreased by 5.3% and imports by 11.1%, year-over-year.