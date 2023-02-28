Transgaz net profit up 97pct, in 2022

The National Gas Transmission Company 'TRANSGAZ' S.A obtained a net profit of 368.689 million lei, increasing by 97pct compared to the one registered in 2021, which stood at 186.941 million lei, according to the preliminary individual financial statements on 31 December 2022, published on Tuesday on the website of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

The preliminary gross profit on 31 December 2022 is 84pct higher, i.e. 201.258 million lei higher than the level registered on 31 December 2021, told Agerpres.

Income from operating activities before balancing and construction activities in accordance with IFRIC12 (Service Concession Arrangements) increases by 15pct compared to the achievements on 31 December 2021, recording an increase of 210.675 million lei.

Transgaz's financial revenues last year amounted to 461.287 million lei, 255pct higher than in 2021.

Operating expenses before balancing and construction activity in accordance with IFRIC12 also increase by 15pct compared to 31 December 2021, their level having been 182.383 million lei higher.

The company's personnel expenses amounted to 26.992 million lei last year.

Financial expenses increased by 158.308 million lei, mainly due to expenses on financial fixed assets sold (108.667 million lei), interest expenses (38.398 million lei) and foreign exchange expenses (8.962 million lei). Thus, financial expenses were 183.446 million lei in 2022, up from 25.138 million lei, an increase of 630pct.

Through the Board of Administration Decision No. 39/2021, Transgaz approved the reduction of Eurotransgaz share capital by 13.15 million EUR, which Transgaz received in the first quarter of 2022, and through the Board of Administration Decision No. 19/2022, Transgaz approved the reduction of Eurotransgaz share capital by 8.52 million EUR, which Transgaz received in the fourth quarter of 2022.