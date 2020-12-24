 
     
TransportMin Drula: Among my priorities, first is operationalization of the National Company of Road Investments

Operationalization of National Company of Road Investments (CNIR) takes first place in the priorities of the new Transport minister, Catalin Drula, who made an appeal to all professionals in the field, whether they work in the public or private sector, to take part in a "beautiful adventure", that of transforming Romania's infrastructure in the next 10 years.

According to him, apart from financing, in order to realize big infrastructure projects, we need an institutional capacity, professionals that can ensure that investments are finished on time.

In this sense, Drula noted on his Facebook page that CNIR will soon begin hiring.

Furthermore, Catalin Drula said on Thursday, at the Ministry, that his term is marked by the great responsibility of not "missing out on this historical financing opportunity for the infrastructure" from the European Union.

Regarding the operationalization of CNIR, the new head of Transport specified on Wednesday, following the hearings in Parliament of the reunited select committees, that this does not imply any additional costs, because it assumes a transfer of employees from the National Company of Road Infrastructure Administration (CNAIR)

