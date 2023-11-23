Treasure from MCDR Deva collection, presented in Rome, in exhibition at Diocletian Baths

A number of 13 pieces from the treasure collection of the Museum of Dacian and Roman Civilization (MCDR) Deva, representative of the Roman period, are present in an exhibition, this week, at the Romanian National Museum (Diocletian's Baths) in the capital of Italy.

MCDR Deva participates in this exhibition with Lapidarium objects - statuettes, reliefs and funerary pieces, gold and bronze objects, including two gold votive plaques discovered at Germisara, the current Geoagiu-Bai resort, agerpres reports.

"They are very valuable pieces that are part of the Tezaur collection of the MCDR. The plaques were discovered in the 80s in Germisara, today's Geoagiu Bai locality, during the excavations at Baile Romane. Seven of the eight votive plaques are in the MCDR collection , and one in the collection of the National Museum of the Union in Alba Iulia," the spokesperson of MCDR Deva, Daniel I.Iancu, said for AGERPRES.

Specialists say that these votive plates were an offering brought by the rich people of the Roman Empire, when they were cured of diseases due to the thermal waters of Germisara.The list of 13 pieces presented in the exhibition in Rome also includes the representation of Medusa from Ulpia Traiana Sarmizegetusa and a bronze statuette representing the god Mercurius, discovered in the village of Rapoltu Mare.Between November 21, 2023 and April 21, 2024, the Romanian National Museum - Diocletian's Baths in Rome hosts the archaeological exhibition "Dacia. The last frontier of Romania", the largest and most valuable Romanian exhibition organized outside Romania's borders in the last 25 years, curated by the National History Museum of Romania and the Romanian National Museum.Under the high patronage of the president of Romania and the president of Italy, the exhibition marks a double anniversary for the Romanian-Italian bilateral relationship: 15 years since the signing of the consolidated strategic partnership between Romania and Italy and 150 years since the establishment of the first diplomatic agency of Romania in Italy.This flagship event is the pinnacle of bilateral cultural exchanges and brings together over 1,000 artifacts from 47 museums in Romania and the Republic of Moldova, some of which are exhibited for the first time in this setting.The artefacts trace the historical evolution of the territory of present-day Romania over a period of over fifteen hundred years (8th century BC - 8th century AD), a testimony to the many contacts and cultural exchanges that took place in the region.