Tudor Giurgiu's latest movie Libertate to feature in Sarajevo Film Festival official competition

Tudor Giurgiu's latest movie Libertate/Freedom was selected in the official competition of the Sarajevo Film Festival, where it will vie for the top award, the Heart of Sarajevo, distribution company Transilvania Film said in a release. Inspired by real events, the movie tells a lesser-known story that happened in Sibiu during the December 1989 Revolution.

In the chaos and panic triggered by the crowd's protests against the authorities in December 1989, a militia unit in Sibiu became the target of a violent assault that degenerated into a bloody clash between soldiers, militiamen, secret police (Securitate) troops and civilians. Attempting to escape the siege, several men are captured by the Army and accused of being terrorists, reads the synopsis of the movie.

"I am glad that our film has its international premiere in Sarajevo, where it earned recognition as early as its production phase. I am looking forward to seeing the reaction of the festival audience to the story - we are bringing on screen an alert action film, based on extensive research of what happened in Sibiu in December 1989. It's not the film's intention to shed light on the truth, I think it will raise even more questions about those complicated days," says Tudor Giurgiu.

Last year, while it was still in production, Libertate won the prize of the jury at CineLink Industry Days, the work-in-progress program of the Sarajevo Festival.

Libertate premiered at the 22nd edition of the Transylvania International Film Festival, where it won the Audience Award for the most popular Romanian film in the program. The film will be distributed throughout the country starting in October. AGERPRES