Turkey earthquakes: Romanian rescuers save man from collapsed six-story building

Romanian rescuers in Turkey managed to pull alive a man from the wreckage of a six-story fully collapsed building, the General Emergency Management Inspectorate (IGSU) informed on Sunday.

According to IGSU, in the last 12 hours, the second Romanian module dispatched to Turkey, consisting of an urban search and rescue team, doctors and nurses of the Mobile Emergency Resuscitation and Extrication Service (SMURD) and a K9 search and rescue crew have worked to extract and save a man stuck in the stairwell of the building, told Agerpres.

"The victim, trapped under a concrete beam from the upper floors, was conscious and cooperative. The SMURD medical team provided him first medical assistance, after which the man was handed over to the ambulance at the scene," the IGSU said in a Facebook post.