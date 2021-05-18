Turnover from market services rendered to enterprises goes up by 3.8% during Q1

The turnover from the market of services rendered, especially to enterprises, has gone up, in nominal terms, during the first trimester, from the similar period of 2020, in both gross series as well as adjusted series based on the number of working days and seasonality, by 3.8%, respectively 2.4%, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) informs in a report published on Tuesday.

Thus, during the period of January 1 - March 31, 2021, in comparison with the period of January 1 - March 31, 2020, in nominal terms, the turnover from services rendered to enterprises, as gross series, has gone up, as a whole, by 3.8%, due to the increase registered in turnover from the following activities: IT services and IT (+18.9%), cinema production, video, TV programs' activities; broadcasting and program transmission (+7.6%) , communication activities (+4.4%) and other services supplied mainly to enterprises (+2.7%). Drops were recorded in the transport activities (-0.8%).

During the period of January 1 - March 31, 2021, in comparison with the similar period of last year, in nominal terms, the turnover from services rendered, mainly to enterprises, as an adjusted series, based on the number of working days and seasonality has gone up, as a whole, by 2.4%.

The turnover from services rendered, mainly to enterprises, as adjusted series, based on the number of working days and seasonality, in March 2021, as opposed to March 2020, in nominal terms, has gone up, as a whole, by 6.5%.