Two counties, Bucharest City in COVID-19 red zone, with over 3 cases per 1.000 population

Bucharest City remains in the COVID-19 red zone in Romania, as its 14-day COVID-19 cumulative rate reaches 3.25 per 1,000 population, down from a previous 3.46, according to data released on Tuesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force.

Ilfov County is also in the red zone, with a rate of 3.20 cases per 1,000 population, and so is Cluj County, with a rate of 3.15, both decreasing from previous reporting.

As many as 19 counties are in the yellow zone, meaning a rate of between 1.5 and 3 per 1,000 population, with the highest rates in the counties of Arad - 2.38; Bihor -2.37; Timis - 2.28; Alba - 2, 26, and Covasna - 2.22.Also, 20 counties are in the green area, meaning a rate of less than 1.5 cases per 1,000 population, with the lowest rates in the counties of Suceava - 0.49; Gorj - 0.50 and Maramures 0.57.According to GCS, the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection from the previous reporting are Bucharest City - 340 and the counties of Cluj - 125, Bihor - 93, and Timis - 72.The fewest new cases were registered in the counties of Calarasi - 5, Gorj - 8, Giurgiu, and Salaj - 9 each.Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rose by 2,019 in the last 24 hours.