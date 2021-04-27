 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Two counties, Bucharest City in COVID-19 red zone, with over 3 cases per 1.000 population

Twitter
covid 19 coronavirus

Bucharest City remains in the COVID-19 red zone in Romania, as its 14-day COVID-19 cumulative rate reaches 3.25 per 1,000 population, down from a previous 3.46, according to data released on Tuesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force.

Ilfov County is also in the red zone, with a rate of 3.20 cases per 1,000 population, and so is Cluj County, with a rate of 3.15, both decreasing from previous reporting.

As many as 19 counties are in the yellow zone, meaning a rate of between 1.5 and 3 per 1,000 population, with the highest rates in the counties of Arad - 2.38; Bihor -2.37; Timis - 2.28; Alba - 2, 26, and Covasna - 2.22.

Also, 20 counties are in the green area, meaning a rate of less than 1.5 cases per 1,000 population, with the lowest rates in the counties of Suceava - 0.49; Gorj - 0.50 and Maramures 0.57.

According to GCS, the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection from the previous reporting are Bucharest City - 340 and the counties of Cluj - 125, Bihor - 93, and Timis - 72.

The fewest new cases were registered in the counties of Calarasi - 5, Gorj - 8, Giurgiu, and Salaj - 9 each.

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rose by 2,019 in the last 24 hours.

 

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.