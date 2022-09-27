Two cultural routes, launched on Tuesday in Targu Jiu

The National Cultural Route of the European Destination of Excellence (EDEN) and the National Cultural Route "Route of tourist destinations in Romania awarded by the International Federation of Journalists and Writers of Tourism (FIJET) are two cultural routes being launched in southwestern Targu Jiu, on Tuesday, on World Tourism Day, informs a press release of the National Association of Travel Agencies (ANAT ).

According to the cited source, the National Cultural Route "Route of tourist destinations in Romania awarded by the World Federation of Travel Journalists and Writers (FIJET) is rewarded with the Golden Apple Award for Excellence, for the development and promotion of tourism.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism (MAT), a trip on the "National Cultural Route of the European Destination of Excellence (EDEN)" can be described as a real lesson in culture and involves a long itinerary through 20 counties in Romania, respectively Brasov, Vrancea, Neamt, Suceava, Buzau, Covasna, Sibiu, Mures, Harghita, Maramures, Bistrita, Alba, Cluj, Bihor, Hunedoara, Arad, Gorj, Valcea, Constanta and Tulcea.

"The prestigious Golden Apple trophy is awarded annually by the World Federation of Travel Journalists and Writers (FIJET), which has over 800 members from all continents and is often compared to the famous Oscar award in cinematography. The award granted to the Bucovina Monasteries, the Danube Delta Biosphere Reserve, Marginimea Sibiului, the town of Targu Jiu and the town of Oradea once again attests to the international recognition of Romania's beauty and uniqueness, with its immortal landscapes that invite you to wandering through them," emphasizes MAT.

The annual meeting of European Destination of Excellence (EDEN) is also taking place in Targu Jiu.

According to ANAT, the motto of the event is "Together we discover and promote Romania with love!" and among the themes is the discovery of "little-known Romania".

According to MAT, 39 destinations were designated as European Destination of Excellence (EDEN) for the 9 themes of the contest: tourism and intangible local heritage, tourism and protected areas, aquatic tourism, rural tourism, tourism and regeneration of physical sites, accessible tourism, tourism and local gastronomy, tangible cultural tourism, health and wellness tourism.

When it comes to tourist destinations, tour operators are interested in UNESCO Word Heritage Sites, European heritage attractions, destinations rewarded with the Golden Apple Award, and as European Destination of Excellence (EDEN), etc.

The Cultural Routes have also recently emerged, the approval of which is handled by the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism.AGERPRES